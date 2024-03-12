Festival TREK, the largest traveling food festival in the Netherlands, is looking for talent for the coming season. From August 30 to September 1, creative acts are eligible for a stage spot in the Westbroekpark. Festival TREK guarantees – in addition to a varied range of the most beautiful mobile food trucks – surprising entertainment from young theatre makers, cabaret and musical talent.

There is plenty of room in the Westbroekpark for acts and performances by regional talent. Festival TREK therefore calls on all singer-songwriters, (semi-acoustic) bands, cabaret artists, creative dance and theater acts from the region to register via their website.