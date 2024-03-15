Electro World Stadhouder organises Meet & Greet with racing driver Max van der Snel (20) from The Hague on Wednesday 20 March from 14:00 – 16:00 with a chance to win 2 tickets to Spa Francorchamps.

Electro World Stadhouder, the company owned by Ted & Rianne Stadhouder on Thomsonplein in The Hague, will sponsor talented racing driver Max van der Snel (20) from The Hague this racing season. Max competes with Dutch racing team More Motorsport in the Michelin Le Mans Cup and will, among other things, drive in the supporting programme of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

To celebrate the partnership, racing fans and customers from The Hague, together with their (grand)children, are invited to come to the shop at Thomsonplein 15 on Wednesday afternoon, 20 March.

There, Max van der Snel will be present from 14:00 – 16:00 for a Meet & Greet. Racing enthusiasts can also get behind the wheel themselves and drive a race on one of the large television screens, while Max gives tips. Two tickets for Max’s race at Spa Francorchamps will be raffled off among all attendees.

For more information: www.facebook.com/electroworldstadhouder and www.more-motorsport.nl.

Supporting talent from The Hague

Business couple Ted and Rianne Stadhouder, owners of Electro World Stadhouder, are known to be very committed to the community of The Hague and its sporting talents in particular. For instance, they have sponsored the first football and cricket team of HBS Craeyenhout, handball club HV Hellas Den Haag, SVC’08, SVV Scheveningen and tennis club De Mets for years. Now they will also support 20-year-old racing talent Max van der Snel from The Hague in his career. “We have two young sons ourselves and as a family are huge race fans,” said Rianne Stadhouder. “If the opportunity then arises to support a driver from The Hague who will be driving in the Michelin Le Mans Cup, we seize it with both hands. Nice to see that he started karting here in The Hague as a 7-year-old at De Uithof and will now compete against international drivers on race circuits in Europe!”

Meet & greet on 20 March

Electro World Stadhouder is organising a Meet & Greet with Max van der Snel on Wednesday 20 March from 14:00 – 16:00 for racing fans, children and youngsters from the neighbourhood and customers with their (grand)children. Participation is free and there is no need to register. Among all attendees, 2 tickets will be raffled off for the Michelin Le Mans Cup on 24 August at Spa-Francorchamps. The lucky winners will then get a behind-the-scenes look at the race team on the paddock as VIP guests and can experience the excitement up close.