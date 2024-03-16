A breakthrough of sorts in the coalition talks as the four parties agree to form a “programme cabinet”, which sounds like a piece of charity shop furniture. Protests against the visit of Israel’s president sparks cast a shadow over the long-awaited opening of Amsterdam’s Holocaust Museum. The SGP starts a crusade after learning that the government has ordered four new submarines to be built in France. And drug-running winger Quincy Promes’s flight from justice appears to have come crashing down to earth on the streets of Dubai.

