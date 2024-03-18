According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS) consumer goods and services in the Netherlands were 3.2% more expensive in January than one year previously. In December, the inflation rate stood at 1.2 percent.

Food prices had a dampening effect on the inflation rate. Food products were 0.3 percent more expensive in February year on year. This was 2.1 percent in January. The lower price increase was mainly due to price changes in bread and cereal products, vegetables and meat.

Furnishing prices lower

Price changes in residential products such as furnishings and household items also had a dampening effect on inflation. Prices for these items were on average 2.7 percent lower in February relative to one year previously. In January the year-on-year price decline was 0.5 percent. The greater price drop of this product group was mainly due to price changes in household furniture and non-electric kitchen items (such as pans).

Motor fuels more expensive

On the other hand, price changes in motor fuels had an upward effect on the inflation rate. In February, motor fuels were 8.6 percent more expensive relative to one year previously. In January, prices were 4.3 percent higher than the previous year. A liter of Euro 95 cost an average of 1.97 euros in February, while in January it was 1.91 euros. The price of a liter of diesel rose from 1.74 euros in January to 1.81 euros in February.

