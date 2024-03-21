The Hague-based companies that have made an exceptional contribution to The Hague over the past year and those focusing on circular business activities have until Monday 25 March to apply for the entrepreneurial award.

Hague Pearl

The Hague Pearl is an award for companies that make an exceptional contribution to The Hague’s economy and show commitment and initiative for the city. The award is presented annually by the municipality of The Hague. This year, there are two categories: Exceptional Contribution and Impactful Circular Enterprise.

Alderman Nur Icar: “Recently, I had the opportunity to speak to many entrepreneurs from The Hague. Every one of them inspiring and of great value to our city. By awarding the Hague Pearl, we show how proud the municipality of The Hague is of its entrepreneurs.”

Exceptional contribution

As in previous years, companies making an exceptional contribution to the Hague economy in terms of profiling the city, employment, sustainability, community involvement or innovation can apply for the Exceptional Contribution category.

Impactful circular enterprise

The new Impactful Circular Enterprise category is an award for companies that focus on maximum reusability and minimum value destruction of raw materials. It looks at companies that focus on as many circular resources as possible that make the greatest possible impact.

Nominate a company

After last year’s success, entrepreneurs and residents of The Hague can also nominate companies for a Pearl of The Hague this year. Via the website www.haagseparel.nl, you can nominate yourself or a business that should be among this year’s nominees.

The professional jury and public votes

For each category, three companies will ultimately be selected from all the entries to be considered for the ‘Haagse Parel’. They will be visited by the professional jury. This year, the professional jury consists of: Harry Wientjes on behalf of the Economic Board The Hague, Pieter Scholten on behalf of MKB The Hague, Robert Medenblik on behalf of VNO-NCW region The Hague, Matthijs van den Ende on behalf of Dyflexis (winner The Hague Pearl category Family Businesses 2023) and Hans van den Broek on behalf of The Shore (winner The Hague Pearl category Exceptional Contribution 2023). The jury report counts for 60% in the final result. The remaining 40% will be supplemented by public votes.

Applications can be submitted until Monday 25 March 10.00 a.m. via www.haagseparel.nl (in Dutch)

The nominees will be announced on Tuesday 23 April.