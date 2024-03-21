Innovation Consultancy is Amplifying Gen Z Voices in Business to Build More Equitable Solutions

International Connector, a leading innovation consultancy that works with market leaders to develop their products and workforce, has established a presence in The Hague to accelerate their focus on business solutions that address social challenges.

“Our days are spent redesigning ideas for corporations around the future of work and education. Simply put, our goal is to reimagine solutions to the most pressing issues of our time,” said Founder Marti Grimminck. “What better place than the city of peace and justice as a hub for this kind of work? Building a presence in The Hague was a logical next step.”

Representing some of the world’s largest brands, International Connector’s solutions are crafted from a consultative process involving a global network of youth. They range in age from 14 to 28, working virtually from 190 countries to guide organisations toward innovative workforce solutions using the company’s proprietary processes. “The youth, being technical natives, have a better understanding of how AI will impact the workforce, what future workplaces will need to provide to attract talent, and how nextgen choices will make or break global norms,” said Grimminck.

Business of the future will be so different that it’s impossible for today’s working professionals to envision it. But the youth can, and their innovative work has been so effective that it’s extended into advising governments and think tanks about how the future is to be written. Microsoft, Google, The Government of Canada, and The Institute for the Future have all worked with International Connector to gain their own insights in readying for the decades to come.

Coming to The Hague, the City of Peace, also provides an opportunity for International Connector to further integrate their innovative approach with their passion for change. Using the UN’s 10th Sustainable Development Goal, Reducing Inequalities, as their ‘True North’ they advise on long-term environmental sustainability, diversity, equity & inclusion, privacy and technology.

“What we do is about more than helping the world’s brands stay agile in our changing business climate,” Grimminck said. “It’s about investing in the whole ecosystem. Business and impact are not mutually exclusive. Today, there is no excuse not to consider both.”

