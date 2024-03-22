Keukenhof now open to visitors

In celebration of Keukenhof’s 75th anniversary, her Royal Highness Princess Margriet opened the anniversary edition of the flower exhibition in Lisse. During its 75-year history, Keukenhof has not only become a symbol of the Netherlands but also a stalwart of the ornamental flower and tourism sectors. It owes its success to generations of dedicated, flower-loving people.

Princess Margriet oversaw the official start of Keukenhof’s anniversary year by opening the Symphony of Colours concert. Musical director Eric van Tijn composed a unique track for the opening, blending classical music, contemporary pop and dance numbers. The concert and song selection, performed by soprano Laetitia Gerards, were an occasion to celebrate the dazzling colours and blooms of spring: the symbol of new life. Keukenhof’s Symphony of Colours concert heralds a new season while triumphantly celebrating 75 years of the park’s colourful history.

In an interview with TV presenter Patrick Lodiers, Keukenhof’s new director Sandra Bechtholt said, ‘People come from all over the world to admire our flowers. We should proudly tell our story because it’s truly special. Our park’s global standing and dedicated team are the key ingredients for the next 75 years of success. As the new director, I’ll have the honour of plotting the roadmap!’

Since its beginnings 75 years ago, Keukenhof has been a firm favourite of the Dutch Royal family. On 2 May 1950, the Royal family visited the flower display of which Queen Juliana was a patron. Some of Keukenhof’s first guests include Princess Margriet and the other young princesses who, together with a select group of friends, judged the winning gardens.

Keukenhof was the initiative of a group of bulb growers and exporters looking to showcase the Netherlands’ ornamentals sector. The flower show’s first season was an instant hit, attracting 236,000 visitors. Originally designed in English landscape garden style by the Dutch architect Jan David Zocher, the historic 32-hectare park is now home to a dazzling seven million tulips, hyacinths, daffodils and other bulbs. The park’s flower shows in the pavilions are supported by hundreds of contributors who supply flower bulbs, and six hundred growers who supply flowers and plants. Chief park manager Stefan Slobbe and designer Frans Beijk treated the guests to a glimpse of the garden team’s day-to-day work.

With an anniversary display, an international postage stamp, an anniversary concert courtesy of the Metropole jazz and pop orchestra, a documentary and many more activities, this lively season promises to be unforgettable.

Keukenhof will be open from 21 March to 12 May inclusive in 2024

www.keukenhof.nl