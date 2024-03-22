A cleaner underwater world starts above water

SEA LIFE Scheveningen will roll up its sleeves for a litter-free Scheveningen during the National Clean-up Day on 23 March. Saturday morning at 10.30 a.m., a large group of volunteers will set to work making the above-water world litter-free.

The 22nd edition of the National Clean-up Day is the largest annual spring clean-up in which streets, squares and parks are cleared of litter. The whole of the Netherlands is called upon to roll up their sleeves on this day and clean up litter together.

Michelle Hoeneveld, General Manager of SEA LIFE Scheveningen explains: “SEA LIFE Scheveningen contributes to a series of initiatives to raise awareness about the vulnerability of marine ecosystems. However, the pollution of our underwater world, starts above water. Hence, we think it is important to also participate in the National Clean-up Day. Because if we start cleaning our living environment, it already contributes to a cleaner Dutch coast. We call on everyone to work together to clean up the Scheveningen Boulevard, the beach and everything around it.”

Anyone who signs up for SEA LIFE Scheveningen’s clean-up action can pick up a jut bag and grabber at the main entrance. After handing in a full bag, participants will receive 50% discount after 2pm for SEA LIFE Scheveningen. At the attraction, they can then learn more about protecting the underwater world thanks to conservation programmes. Through educational presentations and interactive workshops for schools, SEA LIFE Scheveningen emphasises the importance of sustainability and reducing plastic pollution, which ties in closely with the message of the National Clean-up Day.

You can register at: https://www.supportervanschoon.nl/actie/?id=97408 (in Dutch)

For more information about SEA LIFE Scheveningen, visit: https://www.visitsealife.com/scheveningen/