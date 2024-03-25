Dutch News would like to find out more about your experiences of discrimination in the Netherlands for a series of articles in the coming weeks.

Have you personally been affected and if so, what sort of impact has it had on you? Perhaps you have been turned down for a apartment or shouted at while in the street?

Or do you think people should stop moaning, improve their Dutch skills and get properly integrated into Dutch society? We’d like to hear from all sides.

They have put together a short survey and they would very much welcome your thoughts – in complete confidence of course.

https://www.dutchnews.nl/2024/03/have-you-been-told-to-go-back-to-your-own-country-while-in-nl/