Over 5 million people in the Netherlands worked from home sometimes or most of the time in 2023, representing 52 percent of all people in work. This is a higher proportion than in any other EU country. CBS reports this on the basis of new figures on working from home taken from the Labour Force Survey.

Most people who worked from home did so for some of the time, i.e. for no more than half of their usual working hours. Between 2021 and 2023, this number rose by almost 700 thousand, to 3.8 million. At the same time, the number of people who usually worked from home fell by over 600 thousand to 1.3 million. On balance, the total number of homeworkers rose from 5.0 million in 2021 to 5.1 million in 2023. However, because the total number of people in work grew even faster, the proportion of homeworkers actually fell from 54 percent in 2021 to 52 percent in 2023.

Workers in ICT and creative professions most likely to work from home

People working in ICT and in creative or linguistic professions work from home the most often. In 2023, 9 out of 10 of them did so most of the time or sometimes. A relatively high number of those in managerial positions also worked from home, but usually only some of the time. Those working in service-oriented jobs and transport or logistics jobs worked from home the least.

More homeworking in the Netherlands than in any other EU country

The Netherlands leads the pack among the EU member states when it comes to working from home. In 2022, the most recent year for which international figures are available, a majority of workers in the Netherlands worked from home sometimes or most of the time. In particular, the percentage of workers who say that they sometimes work from home is relatively high in the Netherlands. By contrast, in other countries with a high number of homeworkers, such as Sweden, Finland, Luxembourg and Ireland, the percentage who work from home most of the time is higher.