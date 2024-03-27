The Hague family business Stomerij Veldkamp on Frederik Hendriklaan is 60 years old. This was celebrated last week with a tribute by mayor Jan van Zanen. Founders Hans and Ada Veldkamp started their laundry business in 1964, becoming one of the first in the Netherlands to start steaming clothes in 1968. In 2006, daughter Evelien Veldkamp took over the business and is still at the helm today.

Focus on Sustainability

Evelien Veldkamp is proud that the family business can celebrate the anniversary and that Mayor Jan van Zanen has expressed the significance of Stomerij Veldkamp for the community: “What an honour it was to have Mayor Jan van Zanen at our anniversary celebration and how proud I am of my team. Last year, we gave the business a major makeover with a focus on sustainability. In our new machines, the laundry is weighed and the amount of detergent is adjusted accordingly. The same goes for the water dosage. Everything is matched exactly which is a more sustainable way to wash. Also, both companies and private individuals in The Hague can have their laundry collected and delivered by our electrically powered company bus.”

How it all started

For 60 years, Stomerij Veldkamp has been at the same address on Frederik Hendriklaan. In 1977, however, a fire devastated the business. Both the ground floor and first floor were completely reduced to ashes, but with hard work, Hans and Ada rebuilt. By contrast, a highlight was that in 1992, son and brother Bart Veldkamp became an Olympic champion speed skater and was honoured on the Fred, in front of Stomerij Veldkamp. That gave a huge boost to the company’s fame.

The next generation

In 2005, Hans and Ada were keen to retire. They started looking for a buyer for the laundry/dry cleaning service. After several talks, daughter Evelien decided to take over the business in 2006, including all employees. “Initially, I had no ambition to take over the business. My children were very young then, but in view of the good time I always had when my parents lived above the shop and were therefore always around, I realised that I wanted to offer them this too. Besides, I thought it would be a huge shame if the business my parents had worked so hard on ceased to exist. My children are not thinking about taking over the business now either, but who knows, maybe in a while they will think the same as I did then!”, Veldkamp says.

After the handover, the years passed without any major problems until the pandemic. Much of the turnover fell away as many business customers, such as catering companies and theatres, had to close down. The plan to redesign the shop had to be put on hold. Doubts whether the business was going to survive were strong, but with strong perseverance, it is now busier than ever.

For more information, visit: www.veldkampwassen.nl

Photos: Jort Stengs