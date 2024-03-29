Gymnasium Novum in Voorburg received a visit this week from the Brunel Solar Team.

Daan Schramade and Mark Tabaksblat, who were former students of this school, provided explanations to the students about building solar cars and taught them more about sustainability and technology.



Former classmates Daan and Mark have embarked on an extraordinary journey from Gymnasium Novum to the Brunel Solar Team, where they translate their shared interest in physics into advanced technological developments. While Mark pursued his fascination with physics and pursued a career as an Electrical Engineer, Daan opted for a specialization in Aerospace Engineering at TU Delft, driven by his love for mechanics. Now, they work together as Mechanical and Electrical Engineers within the Brunel Solar Team, pooling their knowledge and skills to realize solar cars.

Mark emphasizes the importance of practically applying his academic knowledge in designing solar cars. As an Electrical Engineer within the Brunel Solar Team, he focuses on the optimization of the solar panel and the battery pack. Daan shares a similar joy in reuniting after their paths diverged following high school, now working together to achieve a shared vision. For both, the collaboration within the Brunel Solar Team represents not only a professional challenge but also an opportunity to strengthen their friendship and realise their shared passion for sustainable innovation, with the aim of inspiring the world.

During the visit, Daan and Mark explained how a solar car is built and how it operates. Afterwards, the students had the opportunity to closely examine the solar car Nuna 11S brought along by the visitors. The students listened attentively to the presentation and were deeply impressed by the solar car.

The Race

The Brunel Solar Team comprises 11 students from Delft who design a new solar car every year. From September 13th to 20th, the team will participate in the Sasol Solar Challenge, known as one of the most extreme solar races. For eight days, the team will endeavor to cover as many kilometers as possible from Johannesburg to Cape Town, covering a distance of approximately 4000 kilometers. After winning the world championship in Australia seven times, the team will once again strive to bring home the victory from South Africa for the fifth consecutive time.



