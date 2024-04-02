Specially created for the internationals in The Hague, the Dutchbuzz team will be ready to bring you a programme of news, views and interviews on what’s happening in this city of ours!

Tonight, Dutchbuzz will be finding out about the general health of our lungs; seeing whether the beach cafés are ready for summer, and highlighting cultural events in the city of The Hague.

Listen live tonight at 21.00

https://cdn.denhaagfm.nl/luisterenhome/denhaagfm.html

Or

Listen to the recording

Show notes

00:00- Dutch language news

02:20- DutchBuzz Intro

03:20 – Music

05:35 – Lung Function Centre interview

14:25 – Music

18:25 – Beach season officially started

23:55 – Music

27:34- One exhibition a month keeps your boredom away – Angela, Hock Gallery

39:55 – Music, Marcel van Tempe, Dig a Hole + Witch Hole

44:48 – Interview Carolyn Vines, The Hague Writer’s Circle

50:55 – Music

56:24 – Closing for the week

57:10 – Music

Contact the team via info@dutchbuzz.nl