Specially created for the internationals in The Hague, the Dutchbuzz team will be ready to bring you a programme of news, views and interviews on what’s happening in this city of ours!
Tonight, Dutchbuzz will be finding out about the general health of our lungs; seeing whether the beach cafés are ready for summer, and highlighting cultural events in the city of The Hague.
Listen live tonight at 21.00
https://cdn.denhaagfm.nl/luisterenhome/denhaagfm.html
Or
Show notes
00:00- Dutch language news
02:20- DutchBuzz Intro
03:20 – Music
05:35 – Lung Function Centre interview
14:25 – Music
18:25 – Beach season officially started
23:55 – Music
27:34- One exhibition a month keeps your boredom away – Angela, Hock Gallery
39:55 – Music, Marcel van Tempe, Dig a Hole + Witch Hole
44:48 – Interview Carolyn Vines, The Hague Writer’s Circle
50:55 – Music
56:24 – Closing for the week
57:10 – Music
Join us next week!
Contact the team via info@dutchbuzz.nl