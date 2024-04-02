Talpa Network is further strengthening its open media strategy by entering into a strategic content partnership with Viaplay Group, the parent company of streaming service Viaplay. Talpa Network will have access to a selection of sports offerings from Viaplay’s portfolio and will broadcast this on the current SBS9, which will renamed Viaplay TV from 5 April .

The joint intention of Talpa Network and Viaplay Group is to increase the sports offering on Viaplay TV in the near future.

On Friday 5 April, the sports offering of Viaplay TV kicks off with the live broadcasting of the second free practice of Formula 1 GP Japan and a re-run of the Formula 1 talk show “Shakedown Japan l”. On Sunday, a re-run of Grande Prix race can be seen at 13:00 and later in the evening concludes with a summary of the race.

However, there will live sports including darts action from the Premier League – Birmingham and Rotterdam in April. As well as live Premier League football matches: Fulham – Newcastle United (6 April), Tottenham Hotspur – Nottingham Forest (8 April 8), Manchester City – Luton Town (13 April 13) and Chelsea – Everton (15 April).