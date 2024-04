The lights in the Spoortunnel, part of the Sijtwendetunnel (N14) in Leidschendam-Voorburg, will be replaced from 1 – 13 April. During this period, the tunnel in the direction of A4 (Amsterdam) will be closed during the week from Sunday 21:00 to Saturday 06:00.

The tunnel will be open in both directions on weekends. During the week, motorists are advised to take into account an additional travel time of 10 to 30 minutes.