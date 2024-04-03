The Global Geothermal Impact Summit 2024 is set to take place at the Fokker Terminal in The Hague on 23 and 24 April and fieldtrips on 25 April. By gathering experts from the geothermal sector, financial institutions, governmental bodies, and impact investors, the GGIS2024 will create a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and strategic planning.

Sessions will explore financing models, risk management, public-private partnerships, impact investment scaling up investments in geothermal energy. By addressing the financial aspects head-on, the GGIS2024 stands to shift paradigms, forge new partnerships, and pave the way for a global geothermal renaissance.

Marit Brommer, Executive Director of the IGA International Geothermal Association: “The technology is ripe, and the potential is vast; now is the time to invest in geothermal energy and accelerate our journey towards a sustainable future.”

During the Summit

Insightful Discussions: Engage in sessions led by renowned speakers who will delve into critical topics like financing mechanisms in geothermal projects, risk management, and the role of sustainable investment in driving the industry forward.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with a diverse group of professionals from the geothermal and finance sectors, fostering collaborations and partnerships.

Focused Themes: Day 1 of the summit will concentrate on ‘Financing Geothermal,’ while Day 2 will explore ‘Impact Investment’ in the sector.

Special Events: Enjoy exclusive networking events, including a party on April 23, the After-show Sundowner on April 24, and field-trips before and after the Summit, offering unique opportunities to mingle in a relaxed setting.

For more information go to https://www.lovegeothermal. org/ggis2024/

About Geothermal Energy in The Hague

Martin Hulsebosch, trade officer for the Municipality of The Hague: “The Hague offers different geothermal assets. In addition to the Rijswijk Centre for Sustainable Geo-Energy, The Hague has another unique geothermal asset: one of the world’s few inner-city geothermal production installations. This facility, Haagse Aardwarmte Leyweg (HAL), is a 7 MW doublet (a production and injection well) that produces heat at 76 degrees Celsius from a depth of two kilometers, which is used to heat homes in the neighborhood of the plant. Yet another local geothermal force to be reckoned is the horticultural sector. The region of The Hague is the center of the world-famous Dutch greenhouses, which are a key factor in making the Netherlands, despite its small size, one of the largest food exporters in the world. The horticultural sector is highly energy-intensive and has long relied on natural gas as its main heating fuel.”

Read more about Geothermal and Impact makers in The Hague like Canopus who uses a new drilling technique, geothermal wells can produce 2,5 times more energy. Go to Stories of Purpose The Hague

https://storiesofpurpose. thehague.com/impact/global- summit-hague-seeks-financing- geothermal-energy.

About IGA International Geothermal Association

The Global Geothermal Impact Summit is an annual event that brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to discuss and promote the sustainable development of geothermal energy. The summit serves as a catalyst for collaboration and knowledge exchange, driving advancements in geothermal technology and policy. For more information, visit: https://www.lovegeothermal. org/ggis2024/

About ImpactCity

ImpactCity The Hague is the city for entrepreneurs who combine ‘doing good and doing business’. ImpactCity offers a wide range of opportunities and services to entrepreneurs and other impact makers with innovative solutions.www.impactcity.nl

About The Hague & Partners

The Hague & Partners is the official marketing & acquisition organisation for the promotion of The Hague, focused on residents, visitors, conferences, businesses, and institutions. www.thehague.com/partners