The winners of the Haagse Hap contest have been announced. The Haagse Hap contest is an event that took place earlier this week at Dudok The Hague, leading up to the Haagse Vrijheidsmaaltijden. On Liberation Day, Freedom Meals are organized at more than 40 locations in the city. Candidates compete for the best Hague side dish, which is served at lunch at the freedom table in the Museum Quarter.

On Sunday, May 5, throughout The Hague, people will sit down at long freedom tables to eat Freedom Soup together. To give the lunch a Hague character, a contest was held among the city’s residents to come up with a side dish to complement the soup.

Taste it…

At Dudok The Hague on Monday, April 8, candidates had the opportunity to present their dish to a four-member jury. This jury consists of gourmets Ivo Jong (ROC Mondriaan), Tjeerd Vrij (Haags Historisch Museum/ Museumkwartier Den Haag) and Lotte and Rosa (caterer Haagse Hapjes). The side dishes will be served with this year’s Freedom Soup developed by The Hague TV chef Nick Toet; tomato soup with an Asian twist of miso, spring onion and Korean chilli flakes.

The contestants were six adults as well as a group of children from groep 8 of KC Diamant Ukraine school. This mix of Hague residents made for a colourful diversity in the side dishes.

After an afternoon of cooking, tasting and sharing stories at Dudok, four winning dishes were selected. The Hague side dishes served with this year’s Freedom Soup are:

Two recipes from the children of KC Diamond Ukraine school: the Compote lemonade and “Deruny. The Compote lemon ade is a drink made of cherry and apple and will be served after a meal on May 5. Deruny are traditional Ukrainian potato pancakes made from grated potatoes, onions and garlic. These savory pancakes are loved for their crispy outside, soft inside and are served with sour cream.

“It is an honor to open our brasserie to this unique recipe competition. It is a beautiful celebration of our freedom, the city of The Hague and to link this with food” says Robert Wittenberg of Dudok Horeca Groep. “We are impressed by the creativity and flavors the participants from The Hague presented. Together we are making May 5 a culinary highlight and giving it a local flavor.”

Celebrate freedom together

Everyone is welcome to come taste the Freedom Soup and the winning side dishes on May 5, at the Freedom Lunch Museumkwartier on Lange Voorhout.