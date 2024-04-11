The Supervisory Board of Museon-Omniversum has appointed Iris van den Akker as the new director. Iris van den Akker will succeed Peter de Haan as of June 1, 2024, who will retire this year. A careful selection procedure, with several external candidates, identified Iris van den Akker as best equipped for this position.

An innovative role

Iris van den Akker has been working as commercial director since March 1, 2022, just after the merger into Museon-Omniversum. An innovative role in the versatile environment of the museum with large screen film theater. A role that suits her well with her experience in banking, business and various positions in the cultural sector.

“I am always looking for the unique combination of social and societal, commercial, culture and leadership. This all comes together at Museon-Omniversum. I look forward to uncovering and deploying our sometimes hidden potential,” says Iris van den Akker.

Value creation for society

In the past 2 years, she has managed to strengthen the position of the organization. She developed innovative concepts such as the ‘value holdership’ collaboration model and the annual Social Handprint report, containing the non-financial impact of Museon-Omniversum. She was also responsible for the transformation of the shops and catering industry and the expansion of the organization’s network.

Peter de Haan looks back on a wonderful collaboration and looks forward to the future. “I am very happy with Iris as my successor. In the near future, Museon-Omniversum will require further development in terms of content, business and commercial areas and that is in good hands with Iris.”

With the appointment of Iris van den Akker, we are also (almost) saying goodbye to Peter de Haan as General Manager. The Supervisory Board looks back on Peter de Haan’s efforts with great appreciation.

