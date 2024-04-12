Eight initiatives from South Holland have been selected by the Oranje Fund to stand a chance of winning one of the Appeltjes van Oranje 2024. These are the initiatives of Stadstrainers B.V., Stichting Let’s Talk, Netwerk Nieuw Rotterdam, Stichting LOSA, Maatjesopmaat, Stichting Buddy Netwerk, Stichting the Mourning and Stichting Corridor Dienstverlening. The initiatives were chosen from 212 nominations from organisations working to reduce loneliness. The Appeltjes van Oranje are the award for social initiatives that matter and are presented by Queen Máxima at Noordeinde Palace in October.

Loneliness is something you reduce together

In January and February, initiatives working to reduce loneliness together could submit a nomination to be considered for an Appeltje van Oranje. The Oranje Fund assessed whether the nominations met all the criteria, resulting in a list of 50 contenders, eight of which were from South Holland.

Together

In selecting the contenders, the Oranje Fund paid specific attention to how well initiatives succeed in appealing to people’s strengths rather than their vulnerability. The emphasis in the annual theme is on ‘together’. Among the selected contenders, there is often little difference between volunteers giving attention and participants seeking attention; everyone is actively involved in the design and implementation of the activities. Because when you make an effort for someone else, it also does something to yourself.

Voting day and pitch day

A voting day from 22 to 31 May 2024 and a pitch day on 8 June, during which the initiators present themselves to each other and the jury, will determine which ten of the 50 contenders will be nominated. During the voting ten-day period, organisations with a chance will present themselves to the general public on a special voting website. This way, they can inspire others with their initiative. The initiative that receives the most votes will automatically be among the ten nominees that advance to the next round.

About loneliness

Loneliness is a pressing issue; almost half of the adults in the Netherlands feel lonely at some point. These are not just older people; loneliness often affects other groups too, such as young people, people with a migration background or people with a diverse sexual orientation. Loneliness is a feeling of missing out, of not having meaningful contacts, that everyone knows and can happen to anyone. A feeling of social isolation, where you feel not seen or of little significance. And which can still make you feel lonely even in a large group. Successful approaches help people get moving, regain control and lead meaningful lives.

The Appeltjes van Oranje

The Oranje Fund annually awards the Appeltjes van Oranje, the prize for initiatives that matter. The award recognises and rewards three initiatives that work towards an inclusive, engaged society. Initiatives that are unique, creative and meaningful and have been active for at least two years. By winning an Appeltje van Oranje, the organisation receives appreciation for its work and commitment. In the run-up to the presentation, the Oranje Fund offers them a stage to inspire others. In order to contribute to a society in which everyone can participate and no one feels lonely. Everyone matters.

The prize, for each of the three winners, consists of a bronze statue designed and made by Princess Beatrix and a cash sum of 25,000 euros. That money can be freely spent within the objective of the winning initiative. Every year, Queen Máxima awards the three Appeltjes van Oranje at Noordeinde Palace. More information: www.oranjefonds.nl/appeltjes.