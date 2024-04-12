As of the third quarter this year, children aged 4 to 11 will be able to use public transport in The Hague for free. According to the gemeente , this should ensure that parents take the bus or tram more often when they go out.

The trial will start in the third quarter and will run until the end of next year. If it is successful, it could become permanent from 2026. The Hague gemeente will also reimburses the costs that parents incur to purchase a personal public transport chip card for their children.

Photo: HTM