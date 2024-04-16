On Monday April 15, NS announced that it would stop all trains for 3 minutes on Saturday 20 April at 22:30 . This is in response to the violent incident last Saturday, in which a chief conductor and train driver were assaulted by a group of young people.

“A horrible incident. We have also been confronted with a number of incidents of violence against our colleagues in the past year. Totally unacceptable. That is why HTM is protesting together with all public transport companies against the aggression that occurs too often. Our trams and buses also stop for 3 minutes on Saturday at 10:30 p.m” said Jaap Bierman, general manager of HTM.

Fellow city transport companies GVB and RET are also participating in the campaign, as are other public transport companies. Public transport wants to send an urgent signal to politicians and the government.