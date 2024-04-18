The Cultuurfonds Zuid-Holland will contribute €432,665 to 88 valuable cultural and nature projects in the province in the first quarter of 2024.

Now that spring has sprung, the Cultuurfonds Zuid-Holland is happy to support a number of new, blossoming initiatives in South Holland. But it is also a great time to celebrate what is there. Here are some great examples that the Culture Fund is keen to highlight.

Festival 150 years De Lakenhal in Leiden

On 1 May 2024, Museum De Lakenhal will celebrate its 150th anniversary. This will be celebrated with a free festival from early till late. During the day, there will be cake for the first 150 visitors and poffertjes will be handed out. The museum’s five curators will give flash lectures in the Auditorium, there will be Children’s Lectures and workshops. Well-known and unknown Leiden residents will talk about their favourite work in the auditorium and there will be opportunities to philosophise about the museum of the future. During the Night of the Senses, the senses will be stimulated with music, performances, smell tours, writing workshops and tastings, among other things. This festive night is inspired by the presentation of Rembrandt’s series of paintings Senses, which will be on display in the museum for 150 days especially for the anniversary. The Cultuurfonds Zuid-Holland will contribute €7,500 to this beautiful festival.

De Koepels: new stage for spoken word in Rotterdam

In May, the Cult World Wide foundation will open a new stage for spoken word, live music and theatre in the Mallegatpark in Rotterdam Feijenoord. De Koepels should become a breeding ground for metropolitan and innovative art forms. Here, emerging artists can shine alongside established names and Rotterdammers can meet each other. Rotterdam does not yet have its own stage for spoken word. De Koepels changes this with a stage where language, rhythm and emotions come together. The Cultuurfonds Zuid-Holland supports this new initiative with a contribution of € 12,500.

Flora Filmtheater: new hotspot in The Hague

This summer, Stichting Flora Filmtheater will open a new film house in the iconic old telephone exchange in the Energiekwartier at De Constant Rebecquestraat 55 in The Hague (opposite Nest), with 2 cinemas on the top floor and catering in cooperation with chef Sijbren Bartlema. With weekly arthouse programming combined with some more commercial films, Flora Filmtheater aims to connect cultures. The new cinema can count on a € 20,000 contribution towards the purchase of a laser projector.

About the Culture Fund

The Culture Fund invests over 40 million euros in culture and nature every year. That money goes to some 3,500 projects throughout the Netherlands, in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom and in Suriname. We do so with contributions from the Friends Lottery and Dutch Lottery, from our donors and supporters and together with our partners. The Cultuurfonds Zuid-Holland is one of 12 provincial departments.

See below for the full list of allocations from the first quarter 2024 of the Cultuurfonds Zuid-Holland.

https://www.cultuurfonds.nl/provinciale-afdelingen/zuid-holland