On Saturday afternoon, ADO Den Haag drew 1- 1 at home against FC Eindhoven. In preparation for the play-offs ADO head coach, Darije Kalezic opted for a different line-up than in recent matches. Several squad players were given a run out and top scorer Henk Veerman started on the bench.

ADO had the better of the 1st half and opened the scoring in the 24th minute when a neat through ball by Schalk was subtlety finished of by Van Wolfgang. However, the second half was a different story. In the 56the minutes ADO’s conceded a soft goal from a corner, allowing the Eindhoven’s Limouri to head into the net unchallenged. After the goal Eindhoven started to dominate the game, and it wasn’t until Veerman was brought on for last 15 minutes that ADO regained some sort of grip on the match. Although, they had several chances ADO were unable to find a winner and hence had to settle for a draw.