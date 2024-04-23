On Saturday afternoon,  ADO Den Haag drew 1- 1  at home against FC Eindhoven.   In preparation  for the play-offs  ADO head coach, Darije Kalezic opted for a different line-up than in recent matches.  Several squad players were given a run out and top  scorer  Henk Veerman  started on the bench.

ADO  had the better  of the 1st half and  opened  the scoring in the 24th   minute  when  a neat  through ball by Schalk  was subtlety  finished  of  by Van Wolfgang.   However, the second half  was a different story.  In the 56the minutes ADO’s conceded a soft  goal  from a corner, allowing the Eindhoven’s Limouri to head into the  net unchallenged.   After  the goal Eindhoven  started to dominate the game, and it wasn’t until  Veerman was brought on for  last 15 minutes that  ADO regained  some sort of  grip on the match.  Although,  they  had several chances  ADO were unable to find a winner and hence had to settle for  a draw.

 