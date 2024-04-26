Earlier this month, H.E. Joanna Roper, Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the Netherlands, together with Keukenhof director Sandra Bechtholt christened the King Charles lll tulip. This spring, this special variety of golden yellow tulip will bloom in both Keukenhof and in the United Kingdom,

Via the Dutch Embassy in London, the special tulip bulbs were forwarded to Herefordshire. Here the King Charles III tulip bulbs were planted in the gardens of Longmeadow, by Monty Don and BBC Gardener’s World.

Only a few specially selected new varieties of tulip are christened at Keukenhof each season. General director Sandra Bechtholt is delighted with the tulip christening. “We welcome visitors from 100 countries, but the UK is certainly one of the important countries for the origin of our visitors and for the export of the bulbs. It is therefore quite special that this new variety has already been planted not only here but also in the UK.”

Ambassador Roper says “It’s a privilege as His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Netherlands to officially christen the King Charles Tulip, to commemorate His Majesty’s coronation last year. His Majesty King Charles is known for his love of nature and the environment, and so it seems particularly pertinent that this quintessentially Dutch flower has been named in his honour.

It is also testimony to the enduring bond the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, including between our own Royal Families. The UK and the Netherlands are both green-fingered nations, from Dutch tulipmania to the English landscape garden, both countries see horticulture and gardening as a way to bring us closer to nature. And no less than 80% of the flowers the UK imports, come from the Netherlands.

We use flowers and gardening to celebrate milestones, like His Majesty’s coronation; to remember and commemorate, in the UK we use a poppy to remember those who have served their country; as well as for artistic expression, something that can be seen here at the Keukenhof, as well as at the Chelsea Flower show in London.”