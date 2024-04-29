The lighting in the Vliettunnel, part of the Sijtwendetunnel (N14) in Leidschendam-Voorburg  will  be replaced between  28 April  and  18 May  2024. During this period, the tunnel  in the direction  towards the A4  will be  closed during the week, from  09:00 Sunday  to  06;00 Saturday. The Vliettunnel is open in both directions on weekends.

Motorists should allow  an additional travel time of 10 to 30 minutes during the week.

During the week of Ascension Day, the tunnel is open from  06:00 Thursday 9 May 9,   to  21:00 Sunday 12  May.

Diversions for N14

From The Hague, Scheveningen and the N14:

Traffic towards Amsterdam is diverted via the N44 and A44
Traffic towards Rotterdam and Utrecht will be diverted via the S101 and the A12

From Wassenaar:

Traffic towards Amsterdam is diverted via the N44/A44
Traffic towards Rotterdam and Utrecht will be diverted via the S101 motorway and the A12 motorway
Traffic to Leidschendam-Voorburg is diverted via the N448 motorway or the Monseigneur van Steelaan, Rodelaan and Prins Bernhardlaan

From Leidschendam-Voorburg:

Traffic towards Rotterdam and Utrecht is diverted via Prins Bernhardlaan and the A12 or via Monseigneur van Steelaan, Laan van Nieuw Oost-Indië, Schenkkade and the A12

 