The lighting in the Vliettunnel, part of the Sijtwendetunnel (N14) in Leidschendam-Voorburg will be replaced between 28 April and 18 May 2024. During this period, the tunnel in the direction towards the A4 will be closed during the week, from 09:00 Sunday to 06;00 Saturday. The Vliettunnel is open in both directions on weekends.

Motorists should allow an additional travel time of 10 to 30 minutes during the week.

During the week of Ascension Day, the tunnel is open from 06:00 Thursday 9 May 9, to 21:00 Sunday 12 May.

Diversions for N14

From The Hague, Scheveningen and the N14:

Traffic towards Amsterdam is diverted via the N44 and A44

Traffic towards Rotterdam and Utrecht will be diverted via the S101 and the A12

From Wassenaar:

Traffic towards Amsterdam is diverted via the N44/A44

Traffic towards Rotterdam and Utrecht will be diverted via the S101 motorway and the A12 motorway

Traffic to Leidschendam-Voorburg is diverted via the N448 motorway or the Monseigneur van Steelaan, Rodelaan and Prins Bernhardlaan

From Leidschendam-Voorburg:

Traffic towards Rotterdam and Utrecht is diverted via Prins Bernhardlaan and the A12 or via Monseigneur van Steelaan, Laan van Nieuw Oost-Indië, Schenkkade and the A12