Prior to the two-minute silence on Saturday 4 May, a special public memorial service will take place in The Hague’s Grote Kerk. With personal stories from survivors of the Second World War, contributions and readings by pupils from The Hague, music by the Ural Cossack Choir and the Ukrainian Orchestra Uzory and a connecting peace ritual. The public commemoration event will take place for the fourth time. This event will be held in Dutch.

The Hague commemorates

The city of The Hague was also hard hit in World War II. Every district has its own history; every resident has his or her own stories. To get to know these stories and each other better, Huis voor de Stad is organising a city-wide commemoration of the dead. On Saturday 4 May, everyone is welcome at ‘Den Haag Herdenkt’ in the Grote Kerk.

Remembrance of precious freedom

Wietske Verkuyl, programme manager Huis voor de Stad: ‘In 2021, together with various organisations from The Hague, we decided to breathe new life into an old tradition: an annual commemorative gathering in the Grote Kerk, during which we talk to each other, share stories and experiences, commemorate war victims and pause to reflect on the preciousness of freedom. Since then, every year the reactions and rising visitor numbers show how important it is to come together during this period. And relevant, unfortunately, given the current war situation in various parts of the world. We hope to offer comfort and connection to visitors on this day.’

In conversation about exclusion

Prior to the memorial service, Dialogue in The Hague is organising a dialogue from 15:00 to 17:00 around the theme ‘Creeping exclusion’. World War II was characterised by preconceived large-scale, step-by-step and systematic exclusion of population groups, motivated by ideology and racism. During the dialogue, attendees will engage with each other in small groups, sharing stories and experiences around the theme.

Young people make short film and artwork

Wendy Meijer, initiator of Dialogue in The Hague: ‘We think it is important to keep an eye on the systematic exclusion of groups, then and now. Unfortunately, exclusion is still the order of the day. By talking to each other and sharing experiences, we learn from the past and are stronger in the present. In March, in preparation for 4 May, a dialogue meeting was organised with twenty-two pupils from Segbroek College, who entered into a dialogue with elderly people who themselves experienced the war or have experienced the consequences of the war up close. Following these dialogues, a short film was made and the young people presented artworks around the theme. Both the short film and the artworks can be seen during the May 4 commemoration in the Grote Kerk.’

Global programme The Hague Commemorates in the Grote Kerk:

Welcome speech by mayor Jan van Zanen;

Music by the Ural Cossack Choir and the Ukrainian Orchestra Uzory;

Inspirational interview with Hanneke Gelderblom;

Lecture by John Dunkelgrün, author of the book ‘Where to go from here’;

Recitation of a poem by a Sorghvliet Gynnasium student;

Musical recitation on the piano by a pupil from Segbroek College;

Connecting ritual of peace.

The programme of Den Haag Herdenkt starts at 18:00 and lasts until 19:00. The doors will open at 17:30. After the memorial service, all visitors are invited for a joint walk to the Carnegieplein, where the wreath laying and the two-minute silence will take place.

Sign up

Sign up for the dialogue and memorial service can be done via the website www.huisvoordestad-denhaag.nl or by sending an email to kantoor@grote-kerk.nl.

Den Haag Herdenkt is a joint initiative of the Grote of Sint-Jacobskerk Foundation, Dialogue in The Hague, Segbroek College, Sorghvliet Gymnasium, Prinsjesdagviering Foundation, The Hague Protestant Church, The Hague Community of Churches, Hague Connecting Initiatives and Kleurrijk Segbroek and the National Remembrance Foundation ‘s-Gravenhage.

About Huis voor de Stad

Huis voor de Stad is a place for meeting and connecting. Right in the heart of the city, in the Grote Kerk, The Hague comes together to commemorate and celebrate. And to discuss topics and events that move The Hague residents and groups and bring them closer together. Several times a year, commemorations, celebrations and moments of togetherness are therefore organised in cooperation with other organisations in The Hague.

Images: Ward Oranje en Ayman Sandok.