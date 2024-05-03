The organisers of the Tong Tong Fair announced yesterday the cancelation of the 64th edition of Fair which was scheduled to take place on the Malievelfd from Friday 24 May to Sunday 2 June 2024.

They stated that unfortunately, the event that they have worked very hard on in recent months cannot take place for financial reasons. The future of the event is uncertain, as the organisers need to evaluate what form, period and where the event can take place again.

Visitors who have already purchased tickets will receive a personal message later with further information.

The Tong Tong Fair stems from the Pasar Malam Tong-Tong/Besar (1959) and is the largest Eurasian fair in the world.