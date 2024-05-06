World Animal Protection has received a donation of no less than €750,000 thanks to the participants of the Dutch Postcode Lottery. A very welcome contribution, which will allow the organisation to take even more action for animal welfare worldwide.

World Animal Protection fights for a world where animal exploitation no longer exists. The organisation will therefore spend the donated money, spread over the next three years, with heart and soul on welfare for all animals.

Animals are not products

The connecting factor behind much animal suffering is some people’s perception that animals are products: ‘things’ you can make money from. This applies to wild animals, which are meant to entertain tourists or are used to make medicines and delicacies, but also to the 80 billion animals that are devoured by the livestock industry every year. World Animal Protection opposes the commercial exploitation of animals – animals are not products, but living beings with feelings and consciousness, as well as intrinsic value.

Structural improvements

World Animal Protection fights for animals. For decades, the organisation has been doing this for animals in the wild and animals in the livestock industry, by campaigning and making agreements with companies and governments. This contribution from the National Postcode Lottery supports World Animal Protection in bringing about structural improvements in animal welfare.

Thanks to World Animal Protection, several suppliers of kangaroo meat or leather stopped selling these products, over 200 travel organisations worldwide promised never to offer elephant rides again and pension fund ABP included animal welfare in their policy for a better life for animals in the livestock industry. These are just a small sample of what has since been achieved.

Global approach

‘The strength of our international organisation, based around the world, makes us ideally placed to tackle immense problems. We have a strong network, loyal supporters and extensive expertise,’ says Dirk-Jan Verdonk, General Director of World Animal Protection Netherlands. ‘We deploy these together with our strategic partners to give both animals in the livestock industry and wild animals worldwide the protection they are entitled to. This important cheque from the Nationale Postcode Loterij enables World Animal Protection to make even more great strides. For that we are very grateful.’

Photo: Director Dirk-Jan Verdonk (centre) accepts cheque

Source and more information (in Dutch): https://www.worldanimalprotection.nl/