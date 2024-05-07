Last Sunday, thousands of people gathered at Malieveld in The Hague to celebrate the Liberation Festival. This annual event is all about freedom and music with performances by various artists, including Son Mieux, Krezip, tribute band Rondje Doe Maar, Floris van Oranje and Billy the Kit, and offered something for everyone.

The festival grounds were spacious and divided into several areas, each appealing to its own audience. The Sena Performers Stage focused on hip-hop and dance, while the HI The Hague Student Experience area had many young DJs and stalls for students. For younger children, there were air cushions and the VFonds stage in the provincial government building provided space for talk shows, poets and ‘Puur Gelul’. The larger ASN Bank stage, presented by Bibi Breijman, attracted many visitors with its high-profile acts.

Besides musical performances, the festival also offered stalls with information on various topics such as diversity and human rights, emphasising that Liberation Day is not only a day of celebration, but also a time for reflection on freedom and history.

The theme of freedom resonated strongly with many festival-goers. Conversations revealed that young people often think of current conflicts such as the war between Russia and Ukraine, and Israel and Gaza, while the older generation thinks back to World War II. ‘War is closer now than ever and it is important to realise that we live in peace now,’ one young person remarked. Many young people are now thinking about their future and what is to come.

The day ended with a spectacular performance by Son Mieux. Camiel Meiresonne, frontman of the band from The Hague, spoke about the importance of being free and safe together. Special was the presence of Diana Burkot, a singer who fled Russia. Together, they performed a song that emphasised the feeling of ‘coming home’. Son Mieux, who visited several festivals by helicopter, chose Malieveld as the ultimate venue to close their day.

The R.G. Ruijs Stichting, the organiser of the Liberation Festival in The Hague, is satisfied with the success of the 16th edition of the event. Thanks to sophisticated programming, the festival managed to attract a wide and diverse audience, including many visitors from neighbouring municipalities such as Zoetermeer, Westland, and Delft. The Malieveld welcomed around 80,000 visitors this year, while at the Provinciehuis around 900 people attended the various programmes.

The Liberation Festival in The Hague was once again a day of joy and reflection, where music and freedom went hand in hand. A tradition that every year brings Hagenezen and visitors from outside the city together in a celebration of our freedoms.

Source and more information: https://070online.nl/2024/05/06/duizenden-vieren-vrijheid-en-muziek-op-het-bevrijdingsfestival-in-den-haag/