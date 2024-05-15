This  season ADO Den Haag   finished 5th in the  Keuken Kampioen Eerste Divisie and  therefore can still  be   promoted to the Eredivisie divisie via the play-offs.   Last night,  they  won  their  first  playoff match 2-3   away against  De Graafschap.

The home team open the scoring in 13th  minute, however 15 minutes later  ADO  levelled the score via a header from  Abalem.  ADO should  of been in front heading into the break  but top scorer Veerman  wasted a great opportunity.

In the second half, the match was  stopped  whilst a supporter was treated  by medical staff.  On resumption   of  play  ADO striker Daryl van Mieghem    capitalised on a  De Graafschap error  to put  ADO 1-2  ahead.  In 66th  minute ADO further increased their lead via Alex Schalk.

ADO seemed to heading home with a comfortable lead for the second leg, however  deep into injury time De Graafschap were awarded a penalty which they converted, hence the final score 2-3.

The return in The Hague is scheduled for next Saturday 18 May.