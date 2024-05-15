This season ADO Den Haag finished 5th in the Keuken Kampioen Eerste Divisie and therefore can still be promoted to the Eredivisie divisie via the play-offs. Last night, they won their first playoff match 2-3 away against De Graafschap.

The home team open the scoring in 13th minute, however 15 minutes later ADO levelled the score via a header from Abalem. ADO should of been in front heading into the break but top scorer Veerman wasted a great opportunity.

In the second half, the match was stopped whilst a supporter was treated by medical staff. On resumption of play ADO striker Daryl van Mieghem capitalised on a De Graafschap error to put ADO 1-2 ahead. In 66th minute ADO further increased their lead via Alex Schalk.

ADO seemed to heading home with a comfortable lead for the second leg, however deep into injury time De Graafschap were awarded a penalty which they converted, hence the final score 2-3.

The return in The Hague is scheduled for next Saturday 18 May.