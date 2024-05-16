Muzee Scheveningen can soon begin a long-awaited renovation. Mayor and aldermen of The Hague gave the green light for the renovation on in March. The renovation is essential for several reasons, including creating better climatic conditions for the preservation of the collection. There will also be a separate hall for events.

Tamara Peers, director Muzee Scheveningen: ‘We are incredibly happy to be allowed to renovate. The starting point for the renovation is to realise an attractive and contemporary museum for everyone, while retaining the monumental Scheveningen character.’

Modernising the museum

Muzee Scheveningen’s current building is outdated and no longer meets the climatic requirements for preserving the collection. The renovation will ensure the safety of the collection and modernise the museum to present the collection in a contemporary way, and improve accessibility and use.

Reintroduction of a theatre hall at Scheveningen

Until now, events took place in the museum’s beautiful auditorium, which offered an atmospheric ambience but was not optimal for the safety of the artworks. With the addition of a separate hall, events can take place there and a theatre hall is brought back to Scheveningen.

Sustainable and accessible building

The building suffers from overdue maintenance and is not energy efficient. The renovation therefore also focuses on making the museum more sustainable, in addition to striving for accessibility and inclusiveness for all visitors.

Participation

Muzee will collect ideas and wishes from stakeholders for the layout of the renovated museum. Tamara: ‘For instance, we know that there is a desire to give museum café de Halve Vleet a place in the museum even after the renovation.’

Before Muzee can actually start renovating, a process of preparation and tendering will precede. However, work on making the building more sustainable will already start in 2024. As soon as the schedule of the renovation is known, this will be publicised.

More information: https://www.muzeescheveningen.nl/