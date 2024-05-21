The day that had long been pencilled into every ADO fan’s calendar had finally arrived. The play-off quarter-final second leg, hosted at the home of the Storks: the B!NGOAL Stadion. Den Haag would attempt to conclude their superb season with a shot at promotion after finishing 5th with 63 points – a playoff spot. Meaning they would have to play and win a two-legged quarter-final against sixth-placed De Graafschap to progress to the next round and be within four games of promotion. Having won the first leg of the play-off quarters at De Vijverberg 3-2, the Den Haag side would undoubtedly have the advantage going into the return fixture.

As the kick-off drew ever nearer, the fans packed into the stadium, and the atmosphere grew to a fever pitch, it was clear the two sides would be playing this leg in front of a packed stadium with the whole away end being sold out and spare seats few and far between in the main home stands.

The tension was palpable as the game kicked off and ADO seemed to approach the start of the game in a rather nervous manner, sitting deep from the outset. Early chances fell for both sides during the first quarter of an hour played but neither team was able to capitalize on some good build-up play and the score remained level at 0-0 with 20 minutes gone. There was a penalty shout for De Graafschap on 16 minutes but it was rightly waived away by the referee, much to the dismay of the away fans who seemed convinced a spot-kick was deserved. Merely 7 minutes later, however, a huge turning point was to come as Amir Absalem, ADO left midfielder, received the ball out wide in an advanced position and managed to pick out Schalk with a lovely pass. The ADO midfielder stunned the stadium with his top-drawer finish, rifling the ball into the top left corner to put the home team ahead and give the ADO a two-goal cushion on aggregate. The home side continued to dominate the game and on 36 minutes, after a well-worked corner routine, Schalk once again got on the scoresheet and made a darting run inside, guiding the ball home to double ADO’s lead and extend the aggregate margin to three. The game seemed all but won for ADO after Schalk’s brace, but the away side simply wouldn’t give up that easily. The two sides went into the second-half break with Den Haag two-nil up and ahead five-two on aggregate.

ADO continued to put pressure on the away side after the break and Schalk had a chance to extend his goal tally to three but his shot was well diverted by Jansen in the Graafschap goal. On 67 minutes, however, the unexpected happened after the ball was parried away by Marsman, it fell to Seuntjens who had an easy tap-in to pull De Graafschap back into the game. The away side went on to claw their way back into the tie, pulling another goal back on 73 minutes as Jeffry Fortes superbly headed the ball from the edge of the area, looping the ball into the top left corner. The home side was then dealt another blow with Absalem receiving a second yellow card on 78 minutes meaning they would have to defend a slim one-goal aggregate lead with ten men after the ADO midfielder was seemingly harshly punished for kicking the ball away after a foul was given. The home side was peppered with shots from a desperate De Graafschap side looking for one more goal to pull them back into the game. The goal, however, simply didn’t materialize thanks to a defensive and goalkeeping masterclass and ADO stood firm, holding their slim, one-goal aggregate lead. An eruption of noise sounded after the final whistle was sounded and the home fans went into rapture with the arrival of the final whistle, securing ADO’s place in the play-off semi-finals.

ADO will now play Excelsior Rotterdam over two legs in the play-off semi-finals, the first of which at the B!NGOAL Stadion on Wednesday 22nd of May, and the second leg away at the Van Donge and De Roo Stadion where they will once again face the Eredivisie side. ADO should be looking to go into those games with great confidence having beaten a strong De Graafschap side. For now, ADO’s playoff journey continues.

FINAL SCORE:

ADO: 2 (Schalk, 22, 36)

De Graafschap: 2 (Seuntjens, 67, Fortes, 74)

MOTM: Alex Schalk

Match report: Seth Baker