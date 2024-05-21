It was a week when a small European country finally got tough on foreigners who stir up trouble and harass its citizens. But most of the Netherlands was horrified by the expulsion of Joost Klein from the Eurovision Song Contest and rang out church bells in solidarity.

Meanwhile in The Hague, a coalition of right-wing parties finally produced a programme for government, promising stringent new rules on asylum, fewer international students and a return to 130 km/h speed limits.

Climate experts urge the country to prepare for droughts and flooding, just as the government abandons its green energy commitments.

Pro-Palestinian protesters continue to occupy university buildings across the Netherlands. And Ajax appoint a 35-year-old Italian to lead them back to the promised land of the Champions League.