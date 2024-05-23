The Hague city centre is gearing up for a special edition of ShoppingNight on Saturday 25 May. During ShoppingNight REMIX!, on Saturday 25 May, you will attend lots of fashion shows and spectacular street acts while you shop. There will also be a new GREEN-Area. Here you will find plenty of sustainable fashion, you can buy second-hand clothes and attend workshops to repair your clothes.

‘ShoppingNight is so much more than a “shopping event”, it is the day of the year to experience The Hague city centre at its best. Combine your visit to the city with watching one of the many fashion shows, in the middle of the Grote Marktstraat, or the Hoogstraat. Be surprised by the special street theatre you may encounter in the shopping streets, visit a museum beforehand or end your day with dinner at one of the many restaurants,’ says organiser Daphne Wray-Browne of Marketing Haagse Binnenstad.

The programme

During ShoppingNight, you will be taken into a world of fashion, style and entertainment from 13:00 to 21:00 and experience the best The Hague city centre has to offer. Enjoy a fun afternoon in the atmospheric streets. Surrounded by the latest fashion trends and the best offers. From exclusive boutiques to well-known department stores, there is something for everyone.

1. GREEN-Area

At the Green-Area, the themes of RE-USE, RE-PAIR and RE-CYCLE come together! Among other things, you will find a second-hand (swap) market in cooperation with SWAPS, De Klerenmeisjes and Rejoes. You can also hand in clothes here, or attend a sewing workshop so you can make your own clothes. Not a hero with needle & thread? No problem, you can also have small RE-pairs done here. The GREEN-Area can be visited on Saturday 25 May from 1pm. Location: opposite Decathlon, Grote Marktstraat 54.

2. Catwalk on Grote Marktstraat

Opposite the Bijenkorf, you will find a 12-metre-long catwalk on which beautiful fashion shows by Bijenkorf, Paprika, TACHO, Zeeman, La Haye Confidential and Sam Friday, among others, will be shown throughout the afternoon and evening. ShoppingNight will also be festively opened here at 15.00 by Mayor Jan van Zanen.

3. Catwalk Hoogstraat

From 13:00, line up along the 25(!) metre long yellow carpet on the Hoogstraat and watch the latest trends presented by Summum, Credo, the Red Carpet and Ba&sh, among others.



The blue carpet in Hoogstraat, 2023. The Hague & Partners / Nikki Born

A 6-piece orchestra on a bicycle? An 8-piece Rhythm Band among shoppers? Very special policemen on a very special motorbike? It is all possible in the city centre of The Hague!

Visit one of The Hague’s top museums in the Museum Quarter first, or check out the more unusual blow-up artworks at BlowUp Art The Hague between 11.00 and 20.00. On the Hofvijver, five fabulous creations by leading Dutch designers steal the show in a lush garden on a floating pontoon. For an overview of all the activities you can combine with a visit to ShoppingNight REMIX! visit denhaag.com/binnenstad.

Keep an eye on denhaag.com/shoppingnight for the complete programme.

ShoppingNight REMIX!

Date: 25 May 2024

Time: 1 pm – 9 pm

Entrance: free

Location: Inner city of The Hague (Grote Marktstraat, Spuistraat, Passage, Venestraat, Vlamingstraat, Hoogstraat, Plaats and Noordeinde)