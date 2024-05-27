Polish podcaster Patryk Kulpok joins us this week to chew over the progress of the incoming government and the coalition deal. Which opposition leader did Geert Wilders reprimand for sniping from the sidelines? Why did Pieter Omtzigt end up arguing with Rob Jetten about the price of Ilse de Lange concert tickets? And will we have a new prime minister before our neighbours across the North Sea? In other news, the VVD face being homeless after the European elections after getting into bed with the PVV. Dutch women are celebrating in judo and football, while Ajax’s men get a new Italian boss. And universities will be able to turn away foreign students and lecturers under a plan masterminded by distinguished Princeton academic turned education minister Robbert Dijkgraaf.