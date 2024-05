The European Parliament elections will be held on Thursday, 6 June 2024. Those eligible can then vote for the Dutch members of the European Parliament, and should have already received a voting card in the post.

More information here in English from the Gemeente Den Haag.

The Hague University of Applied Sciences will also hold an information day on Monday 3 June:

https://www.thuas.com/about-thuas/events-activities/european-parliament-elections-info-day