Earlier this week, The European Commission and Europa Nostra today announced the 2024 winners of the European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards, co-funded by the Creative Europe programme of the European Union. This year, Europe’s most prestigious awards for heritage go to 26 outstanding winners from 18 countries across the continent . Among this year’s winners is Foundation for the Conservation of the Historical Estate Ockenburgh, The Hague.

Foundation for the Conservation of the Historical Estate Ockenburgh represents over 150 local volunteers who spent a decade working to renovate the Ockenburgh Estate, founded in The Hague in 1654. Volunteers still play a big role at Ockenburgh, maintaining the villa and its gardens, and organising many cultural events throughout the year.

The winners were selected by the Awards’ Jury, composed of 12 heritage experts from across Europe, upon evaluation of the applications by the Selection Committees. A total of 206 eligible applications to this year’s Awards were submitted by organisations and individuals from 38 European countries.

Iliana Ivanova, European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said: “Our cultural heritage is our collective treasure, a bridge connecting our past, present and future. It holds a special place in our hearts and daily lives, fostering a sense of belonging and identity. The European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards highlight the crucial role of exemplary projects and individuals dedicated to preserving and promoting our rich heritage. I warmly congratulate this year’s winners on their outstanding achievements.”

Cecilia Bartoli, the world-renowned mezzo-soprano and President of Europa Nostra, stated: “My heartfelt congratulations to this year’s winners of the European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards on their well-deserved recognition. By honouring these fantastic creative projects, we also demonstrate our great commitment to protecting our shared cultural heritage, which is vital for building a more united, sustainable and beautiful Europe. May their inspiring examples be followed by many citizens – heritage professionals, volunteers and lovers – public organisations and private companies across our continent and beyond.”

The winners will be celebrated at the European Heritage Awards Ceremony 2024 on 7 October at the Romanian Athenaeum, the most prestigious concert hall in Bucharest, Romania, which recently received a European Heritage Label in recognition of its European significance. This high-profile event will be co-hosted by the European Commissioner Iliana Ivanova and Europa Nostra’s Executive President Hermann Parzinger. During the ceremony, the Grand Prix laureates and the Public Choice Award winner, chosen from among this year’s winners of the European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards and entitled to receive €10,000 each, will be announced.

The ceremony will be a highlight of the European Cultural Heritage Summit 2024 which will take place on 6-8 October in Bucharest under the high patronage of the President of Romania, H.E. Klaus Iohannis. The Summit, co-funded by the European Union, is organised by Europa Nostra in close cooperation with heritage organisations and partners, both public and private, in Romania.

Heritage supporters and enthusiasts are now encouraged to discover the winners and vote online to decide who will win the Public Choice Award 2024, entitled to receive a monetary award of €10,000. You can cast your vote until 22 September.

Photo: Facebook page Villa Ockenburgh