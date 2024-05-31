Well-being means quality of life in the here and now, but also the extent to which that quality of life comes at the expense of the well-being of future generations or people who live elsewhere in the world.

Well-being is monitored on an annual basis and at various levels (national, provincial and municipal levels and COROP regions) and for the various parts of our kingdom (both European and Caribbean Netherlands).

The Sustainable Development Goals provide a guideline, but additional indicators are also developed where possible in order to provide even more detail.

Click through for the CBS (Central Bureau of Statistics) video addressing these. The video is in Dutch, but with English subtitles.

In this presentation, CBS’s chief economist Peter Hein van Mulligen outlines the main results concerning well-being.

Content

00:00 Introduction

00:30 Bad news for future generations

02:35 Good news about the here and now

03:44 Not everybody shares in today’s prosperity

04:08 Young people score worse

05:08 Conclusion

Source: https://www.cbs.nl/en-gb/video/f3147284a15c40df8e4b01fa4bcf6742?16by9=true