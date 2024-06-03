The six-month quest for a new prime minister ended this week when former spy chief Dick Schoof accepted his own Mission Impossible: keeping the new right-wing cabinet afloat. Good news for his predecessor, Mark Rutte, who can now concentrate on collecting the last stamps he needs to become boss of Nato.

We look ahead to next week’s European elections, which have been beset by allegations of Russian influence and Danish disenfranchisement. Women have become more independent in the last 50 years, but teenagers are still feeling the after-effects of the pandemic. And a Dutch Lego superfan is told to take his custom-made train sets apart or pay the price.