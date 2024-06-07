The European election campaign didn’t quite catch fire, but things warmed up in the final days with the PVV and GroenLinks-PvdA running neck-and-neck in the polls. We ask what the outcome means for the new coalition, the pro-European opposition parties and the trivial business of the future of the EU.

The coalition talks go from gridlock to quagmire as the parties reportedly row over the distribution of cabinet posts. A Dutch tourist with a marker pen earns himself a heavy fine and the wrath of the Italian nation by scrawling on a historic ruin.

Campsites are evacuated as river levels surge following the floods in Germany. Lieke Martens calls time on her illustrious international career and the Dutch men’s cricketers start their T20 World Cup campaign with a win.