This week a step was taken in the global fight against corruption. Integrity Initiatives International (III) has started expanding its activities in Europe with the aim of establishing an International Anti-Corruption Court (IACC).

The IACC aims to strengthen enforcement of existing international law. So that corruption committed by government officials, bribers, money launderers and their co-conspirators is discouraged and punished. At the same time, illegally obtained funds and assets are recovered. The 190 parties to the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) are obliged to criminalize corrupt acts. In practice, many national leaders abuse political power in the countries they govern and often get away with it.

More than 300 world leaders – including former heads of state and government, Nobel Prize laureates, high judges, ministers and representatives of civil society, business and religious communities – from more than 80 countries have called for the establishment of the IACC.

“The establishment of the International Anti-Corruption Court would be an important response to the urgent need for a robust international mechanism to combat grand corruption, which poses a grave threat to the stability of nations, undermines democratic institutions, hampers economic and social development, and erodes public trust in governments.”

Maja Groff, Senior Treaty Advisor for Integrity Initiatives International Europe.

Foto: from left to right: Maja Groff, Diana Eggleston, Mark L. Wolf and Ian Lynch during a visit o the INTERNATIONAL ANTI-CORRUPTION CRIME CENTRE in London