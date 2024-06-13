The number of reports of discrimination in The Hague rose by 36 per cent last year. The National discrimination hotline (Discriminatie.nl) received 290 reports from our city. In 2022, the figure was 213 reports. The number is expected to double this year compared to 2023.

According to the hotline, most reports were about discrimination on race, gender, religion, age and disability. Muslims were particularly discriminated against. ‘This is worrying,’ the hotline said in their annual report.

National discrimination reports

Throughout The Netherlands, The Public Prosecution Service (OM) recorded more offences on suspicion of discrimination in 2023 than in 2022. Last year the total number was 535 discrimination offences, while in 2022 it was 417 discrimination offences. This is according to the OM’s Criminal Discrimination in View 2023 report, published simultaneously with Discrimination Figures in 2023. The report is available (in Dutch) on the public prosecutor’s website.

Aim to end discrimination

