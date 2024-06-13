The GroenLinks-PvdA received the most votes from Hagenaars in last week’s European elections. However, the combination received fewer votes than five years ago. The Geert Wilders’ PVV came second and the VVD finished in third place.

Results:

GroenLinks-PvdA 26.1 %

PVV 16.2%

VVD 12.5%

D66 11.8%

VOLT 7.4%

Party for the Animals 6.9%

CDA 3.5%

NSC 2.7%

Forum for Democracy 2.6%

SP 2.4%

BBB 1.5%

CU 1.4%

The turnout in The Hague was 40.5 %. That is slightly more than in 2019, when 39% of voters showed up.