The GroenLinks-PvdA  received the most votes  from Hagenaars  in last week’s European elections. However, the combination received fewer votes than five years ago. The Geert  Wilders’   PVV  came  second  and   the VVD finished in third place.

Results:

GroenLinks-PvdA  26.1 %

PVV   16.2%

VVD   12.5%

D66   11.8%

VOLT  7.4%

Party for the Animals  6.9%

CDA 3.5%

NSC  2.7%

Forum for Democracy  2.6%

SP 2.4%

BBB 1.5%

CU 1.4%

The turnout in The Hague was 40.5 %. That is slightly more than in 2019, when 39% of voters showed up.