This week marked a pivotal point in the global fight against corruption. Integrity Initiatives International (III) Europe was officially launched with the mission to expand the global initiative to establish an International Anti-Corruption Court (IACC).

The IACC will strengthen the enforcement of relevant laws to punish and deter crimes of grand corruption committed by public officials, bribe payers, money launderers, and their co-conspirators, while also addressing the equitable use of recovered illicit assets. The 190 parties to the UN Convention against Corruption are required to criminalize corrupt acts, and yet national leaderships can create impunity for grand corruption – the high level abuse of public power for personal gain – in the countries that they rule.

The primary objectives of III Europe are to develop a draft treaty and support the current momentum for the creation of the court. III Europe will fortify the campaign for the IACC by focusing on partnerships and stakeholder engagement both within Europe and beyond.

More than 300 world leaders — including former Heads of State and Government, Nobel laureates, high court judges, cabinet ministers, and representatives of civil society, business, and faith communities — from over 80 countries have called for the creation of the IACC.

“The establishment of the International Anti-Corruption Court would be an important response to the urgent need for a robust international mechanism to combat grand corruption, illicit international financial flows, and the context which allows these to flourish. Such corruption poses a grave threat to the stability of nations, undermines democratic institutions, hampers economic and social development, and erodes public trust in governments, among other things. Recognizing the global nature of this issue, leaders across regions have united in solidarity to create an institution capable of addressing corruption across borders.” Maja Groff, Senior Treaty Advisor for Integrity Initiatives International Europe.

About III Europe

III Europe is inspired by the extensive work done by Integrity Initiatives International, established in the U.S. in 2016. III Europe represents a significant increase in reach and capacity for the IACC campaign. Initial funding has been received from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Municipality of The Hague.

Read more about the campaign for the IACC at: www.iaccourt.org

“The city of The Hague is proud to welcome III Europe, a valuable addition to our ecosystem of Peace and Justice. The campaign to create an International Anti-Corruption Court underscores our shared commitment to justice, transparency, and ethical governance.” Jan van Zanen, Mayor of The HagueRead the full story on Stories of Purpose from The Hague: https://storiesofpurpose.thehague.com/rule-law/european-body-boost-efforts-toward-establishment-international-anti-corruption-court

Photo: From left to right: Maja Groff, Diana Eggleston, Mark L. Wolf and Ian Lynch