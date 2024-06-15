After months of glacial progress, the formation of the next government hits warp speed as the new asylum minister resigns before he can be appointed.

An early setback for the cabinet’s immigration policy as the European Court of Justice says two Iraqi refugees who adopt Dutch values have the right to stay.

Six men involved in the murder of the journalist Peter R de Vries are jailed for up to 28 years.

The Princess Maxima cancer hospital fields brickbats from the scientific community after sponsoring a paper that links vaccines to Covid deaths. And striker Joshua Zirkzee runs away from Disney World to join Ronald Koeman’s footballing circus at Euro 2024.