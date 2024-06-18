Tune in for English-language news from the international community in #thehague.

Listen live tonight (Tuesday 18 June May) at 21.00 on Den Haag FM:

https://cdn.denhaagfm.nl/luisterenhome/denhaagfm.html

In Dutchbuzz tonight, we take you to our coast and find out about:

•⁠ ⁠A human chain on our beaches to call for action against climate change

•⁠ ⁠⁠The arrival of the new herring

•⁠ ⁠⁠Ockenburgh estate wins a European heritage award, and

•⁠ ⁠⁠Catch up with our gay community,

•⁠ ⁠⁠And find out about TransitieCinema

Listen to Recording