Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports that consumer goods and services in the Netherlands were 2.7 % more expensive in May than one year previously. In April, the inflation rate also stood at 2.7 %. Inflation is measured each month as the increase in the consumer price index (CPI) relative to one year previously.

In May, price changes in furniture and clothing had a downward effect on inflation. Home furniture was 7.1 percent cheaper than one year previously. In April, prices were 3.1 percent lower than they were in April 2023. Prices for clothing also had a downward effect on inflation. Clothing was 3.9 percent cheaper in May than in the previous year, while in April it was 2.3 percent cheaper.

The price of overnight stays in bungalow parks had an upward effect on inflation. Overnight stays in bungalow parks were on average 5.7 percent more expensive in May than they were in May 2023, while in April it was 5.2 percent less expensive than in the previous year. Around public holidays and during holidays, prices of services related to tourism are higher because more people go on holiday. With the May holidays coming late, May included more holiday days than last year. As a result, prices for overnight stays in bungalow parks were higher on average in May 2024 than they were in May 2023.

