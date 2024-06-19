The first keg of Hollandse Nieuwe (herring), catch 2024, was sold on Tuesday afternoon during the auction for € 81,000. The highest bidder, Goos Horeca, has thus obtained the coveted barrel of new herring. Thanks to the contributions of many enthusiastic bidders, a wonderful amount has been raised for the Brain Bank of the Netherlands Brain Institute. From today, June 19, the Hollandse Nieuwe will be for sale in The Netherlands.

The start of the herring season is traditionally heralded with the Auction of the first keg of Hollandse Nieuwe , organized by the Dutch Fish Agency. Prior to the auction, an expert jury assessed the quality of the new herring. During the auction there was fanatic bidding to get the first keg. Ultimately, Goos Horeca managed to win the herring keg with the last bid before the auctioneer declined.

This year, two prominent guest speakers were added to the program: professors of neurobiology Dick Swaab and neuropsychology Erik Scherder. They shared with those present the results of studies into the positive relationship between eating herring and the functioning of our brain.

Brain research

Brain Bank director Inge Huitinga is pleased with the proceeds from the first keg. ‘This initiative will help us enormously to continue research into the changes in the brain due to brain diseases and thus give the four million Dutch people with a brain disorder or psychological complaints a normal, valuable daily life. By using the proceeds for brain research at the Netherlands Brain Institute, we can look deeper into the human brain and discover, for example, why women are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease. When we understand the mechanism, we can slow down or even stop these terrible diseases. We are therefore extremely grateful for this contribution.’

Before the auction, the herring was of course assessed by a panel of experts. Peter Koelewijn, herring expert and star chef Wilco Berends from restaurant De Nederlanden inspected the first new herring. The tasting panel was very positive about the quality.

Foto: first keg of Hollandse Nieuwe auctioned for € 81,000 ©Goffe Struiksma