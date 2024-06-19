For the tenth year in a row, The Hague is looking for the most innovative startups and scale-ups to enter the Hague Innovators Challenge.

Nominees get:

The chance to win €2,500 – €15,000 to grow their business;

A pitch training so you can present your business well to potential investors and clients;

A one-to-one coaching session with a reputable partner to help you move forward;

Visibility in the media and within the ImpactCity network;

A video shoot with your company and the other nominees;

A stage for your company during ImpactFest that attracts relevant investors, partners and (international) entrepreneurs;

Direct contact with valuable relations from the ImpactCity network.

So, are you in the process of starting or running an impact business and could use a boost? Capital to grow with no strings attached? Or just that right connection to take your business to the next level?

More information and applications here: https://www.impactcity.nl/en/service/the-hague-innovators-challenge/