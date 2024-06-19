For the tenth year in a row, The Hague is looking for the most innovative startups and scale-ups to enter the Hague Innovators Challenge.
Nominees get:
- The chance to win €2,500 – €15,000 to grow their business;
- A pitch training so you can present your business well to potential investors and clients;
- A one-to-one coaching session with a reputable partner to help you move forward;
- Visibility in the media and within the ImpactCity network;
- A video shoot with your company and the other nominees;
- A stage for your company during ImpactFest that attracts relevant investors, partners and (international) entrepreneurs;
- Direct contact with valuable relations from the ImpactCity network.
So, are you in the process of starting or running an impact business and could use a boost? Capital to grow with no strings attached? Or just that right connection to take your business to the next level?
More information and applications here: https://www.impactcity.nl/en/service/the-hague-innovators-challenge/