LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Scheveningen all about space travel on 22 and 23 June

This ‘Space weekend’ offers enthusiasts the opportunity to discover the wonders of space in a playful way. With the highlight on Saturday 22 June being a meeting with the only Dutch astronaut with two space missions to his name: André Kuipers.

André will stop by to tell, among other things, about his journey of a total of 204 days in space to inspire the very youngest budding astronauts (in Dutch).

In addition, visitors can build with LEGO® space sets throughout the weekend and take part in workshops, such as building their own spaceship. Only 70 tickets are available for André’s presentation.

For more information and tickets, visit (in Dutch) https://www.legolanddiscoverycentre.com/scheveningen/wat-is-er-te-doen/evenementen/lego-space/

Michelle Hoeneveld, General Manager LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Scheveningen is looking forward to welcoming André: “We are extremely excited to welcome the Netherlands’ most famous astronaut during our ‘Space weekend’. His presence offers a unique opportunity for our visitors, and especially young space enthusiasts, to learn more about living and working in space. The children are sure to be full of questions they can ask a real astronaut. Visitors can also enjoy the extensive collection of LEGO Space Sets and build LEGO rockets like the Space Shuttle, lunar landers, vehicles and an astronaut’s suit.”

Full moon

Hoeneveld continues: “The ‘Space weekend’ coincides with the full moon on 22 June, which gives the weekend an extra dimension. Although André has not been to the moon himself, he has admired the moon from space numerous times as an astronaut and can share fascinating stories about the moon’s impact on our planet and space travel.”

About LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre

LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre is an indoor attraction at Scheveningen beach where a world opens up for you. The special world of experience is based on the famous LEGO® brick. The unique concept was conceived and designed especially for children. The attraction offers an inspiring and special place for guaranteed 2.5 hours of interactive entertainment for children, their families and friends aged 3 to 12. The attraction has several LEGO® play zones, a creative LEGO® building and testing area, a themed LEGO® ‘attraction ride’, a 4D cinema and MINILAND with highlights from The Hague. There is also a special classroom where visitors can take a live master class from a LEGO® Master Builder. The LEGOLAND® Discovery Centres are developed by Merlin Entertainments. For more information, visit www.legolanddiscoverycentre.nl.